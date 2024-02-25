Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $11.19 Million Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 590,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.74% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $61,481,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $33,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $21,074,000.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:DBD opened at $34.50 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.