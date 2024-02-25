Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 203,116 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 10.3% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.