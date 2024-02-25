Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy accounts for 4.5% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Daqo New Energy worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DQ opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

