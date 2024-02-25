Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the period. Ternium comprises approximately 3.9% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Stock Performance

TX stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s payout ratio is 63.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

