Oasys Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $252.42 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $252.42 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasys has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.12797392 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,394,339.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

