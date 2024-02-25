Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 131,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $1,871,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,542,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at $76,455,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 131,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,542,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

