OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 199,100 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 199,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $52,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $297.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.18.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

