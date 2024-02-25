OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Privia Health Group worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

