OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 122,200 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 122,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,005,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 699,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 139,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.