OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

