OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.16% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 436,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,507,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

