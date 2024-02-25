OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,789,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,287,840 shares of company stock valued at $49,206,395 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

