OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,317,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $265.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $310.08. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GPI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.