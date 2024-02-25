OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 16,700 Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.21% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $497.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

