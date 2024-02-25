OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,711 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $96,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $133.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

