OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

