OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

