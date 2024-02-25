One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $310.43 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $311.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.48.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

