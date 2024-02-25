One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 7.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.1 %

TPL stock opened at $1,561.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,525.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,689.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.