One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.