One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,619 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

EPD stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

