One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $290.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.44 and a 52-week high of $291.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.48.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

