One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $270.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

