One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

