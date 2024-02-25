One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $513.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

