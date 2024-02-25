ONEOK (OKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect ONEOK to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0 %

OKE opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.83.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.