Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 1,979 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after acquiring an additional 523,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $356.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.24. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

