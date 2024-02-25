Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 12,602 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.