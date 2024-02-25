Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 35,382 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.7 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

