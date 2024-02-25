Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 96,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 218,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Ontrak in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ontrak by 119.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ontrak by 93.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

