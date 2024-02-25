oOh!media Limited (OML) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on March 20th

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from oOh!media’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; large and small format digital and classic signs located in retail precincts, such as shopping centers, as well as airport terminals, lounges, and in-flight; digital and classic street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transport corridors, including rail, as well as high dwell time environments, such as universities and office buildings.

