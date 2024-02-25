Operose Advisors LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

