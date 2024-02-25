Operose Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day moving average is $276.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87. The stock has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

