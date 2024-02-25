Operose Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 458,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

