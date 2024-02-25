Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 12,263 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 94,330.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 45,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,719,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $199.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

