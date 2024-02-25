Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 834 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

