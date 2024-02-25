Operose Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

