Operose Advisors LLC Sells 7,439 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

