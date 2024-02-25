OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

OPK stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,893,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,069 over the last ninety days. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

