Oppenheimer Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $92.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

