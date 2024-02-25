Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Option Care Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,513.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

