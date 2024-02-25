Orchid One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.72 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $120.92 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

