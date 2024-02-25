Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

