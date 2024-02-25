Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $102.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after buying an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after buying an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

