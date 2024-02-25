Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.54.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 6.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

