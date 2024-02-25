Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $327.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $378.00 to $327.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.36. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

