Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Shares of PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.36. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

