Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.36.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

