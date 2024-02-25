Panmure Gordon Begins Coverage on Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.18) price target on the stock.
Computacenter Stock Up 0.8 %
CCC stock opened at GBX 2,940 ($37.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,822.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,604.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,982 ($37.55).
Computacenter Company Profile
