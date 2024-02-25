Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

